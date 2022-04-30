1, 500 runners expected to join Cebu City Summer Fun Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The fourth edition of the Cebu City Summer Fun Run of Coco Running aims to provide the grassroots athletes an avenue to strut their wares on May 15, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Now backed by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), headed by its Chairman John Pages, veteran race director Joel Juarez that is organizing the event announced that they aim to draw 1,500 participants. The number of runners include CCSC’s grassroots program in athletics and other athletics sports.

It’s good news for Cebuano athletes who yearn to compete two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I started in Coco Running in 2014, I organized the summer fun run. I skipped 2016 during the election period and returned the following year. Our main target for this running event is to let runners experience what it’s like joining a fun run without burning a hole in their pocket. We make sure the registration fee is affordable at the same time, we also make sure to prioritize the grassroots athletes which we’ve been doing back when Edward Hayco was the chairman of CCSC,” said Juarez during a virtual presser on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

During the virtual presser, Juarez was joined by Pages, who announced his all-out support for the event through CCSC.

The foot race, which starts and finishes at the CCSC oval, will feature a 10-kilometer, 5k, and 3k distance. The top three finishers will receive cash prizes, while all enlisted runners will receive a finisher’s medal, refreshments, and race bib.

“We are very hopeful of achieving our target number of runners. Also, we follow the health and safety guidelines set by the CCSC and EOC during this running event. The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office always supports our running event. They always deploy ambulances and marshals to keep everyone safe and follow the health and safety protocols throughout the event,” added Juarez, who successfully organized the first fun run in Cebu City after the COVID-19 pandemic last April 24.

CCSC’S SUPPORT

Pages assured that Juarez and Coco Running would get CCSC’s full support during the foot race. He also announced that CCSC would cover the grassroots athletes’ registration fee.

However, Pages clarified that they have yet to determine the number of athletes that the CCSC will be sponsoring for the event.

“CCSC is happy to help and assist for this event. CCSC’s participation is to help in terms of permit, medals, and other logistical support we can give. We are very thankful for Joel (Juarez) for organizing this running event,” said Pages.

“The registration fee is affordable and we make sure that the start and finish area is at the most convenient place in Cebu City which is the CCSC oval. We’re looking forward to a good turnout as this signifies Cebu’s return of sports.”

The registration fee for 10k is pegged at P300 while P250 for the 5k and P200 for the 3k distance. Registration is until May 11, 2022, while the registration sites are located at CCSC and RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

Half marathon back: 1,000 runners join first fun run in Cebu City in 2 years

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy