Msgr. Rudy Villanueva to receive Order of Rajah Humabon Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved to bestow the Order of Rajah Humabon to Monsignor Rodolfo “Rudy” Villanueva for his songs and literary achievements.

The recognition is the highest form of award that Cebu City can give to any individual, who has done gratuitous acts of extreme magnitude for the Cebuanos and is normally given during special occasions like the City’s Charter Day celebration every February 24.

During their session held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, members of the Cebu City Council unanimously approved a resolution by Councilor Joel Garganera, the chairperson of the committee on cultural and historical affairs, to bestow the Order of Rajah Humabon to Villanueva, an award-winning literary writer, fictionist and playwright, composer, and an icon of liturgical music.

Gaganera’s resolution was based on an endorsement from the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

“The ability, integrity and devotion of Msgr. Rodolfo E. Villanueva enabled him to render substantial and valuable contributions to the City of Cebu,” a portion of Garganera’s resolution read.

Villanueva, who was ordained on June 5, 1963, is the composer of several religious songs like Cancionero Cebuanos, Twenty-Four Masses, Salterio Cebuano, and Festive Series.

In 2021, he was shortlisted for the country’s highest recognition given to Filipino artists, the Order of National Artist (ONA) for literature and theater. He was also a recipient of multiple Palanca Awards and the National Book Award by the Manila Critics Circle.

Known by his pen name Renato E. Madrid, Villanueva is also the author of Southern Harvest, a collection of stories that was published in 1996 and two novels called “Devil Wings” (1997) and “Mass for the Death of an Enemy” (2000).

READ: Archdiocese of Cebu priest nominated for National Artist Award

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy