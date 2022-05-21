DepEd Cebu City prepares 37 urban schools for limited F2F classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More schools in Cebu City will already be holding limited face-to-face (F2F) classes before the month ends.

Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud, the city’s schools division superintendent, said these schools are now in the process of applying for the issuance of a safety seal from the Department of Health (DOH) and Interagency Task Force (IATF) before they would be allowed to operate starting on May 30.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Schools Division released a list of 37 schools that will be joining the pilot face-to-face classes for selected grade levels.

Initially, a total of 13 mountain barangay schools already started with the limited face-to-face classes last May 16. These were selected from among the city’s COVID-free barangays for at least two months.

Angtud sad that in a limited face-to-face classes setup, only 15 to 20 students will be allowed for high school classes and 10 to 15 pupils in the elementary level.

Participating schools will be given the free hand to come up with a system that they will follow, including the determination of the class schedules and the number of days per week that students and pupils will be required in school.

DepEd Cebu City, she said, will also be providing trainings to help the teaching and non-teaching personnel implement the limited face-to-face classes, a diagnostics program to study the planned resumption of physical classes in all public and private schools in the city.

Below is the list of schools, mostly located in Cebu City’s urban barangays, that are authorized to hold face-to-face classes starting on May 30:

City Central School Pit-os National High School Hipodorom Elementary School Hipodromo National High School Abellana National School Lahug Elementary School Lahug National High School Mabolo Elementary School Mabolo National High School Tejero Elementary School Tejero National High School Zapatera Elementary School Zapatera National High School Camp Lapu-Lapu Elementary School Barrio Luz National High School Apas National High School San Jose Elementary School Budlaan Intergrated School Talamaban Elementary School Basak Community Elementary School First High School for the Hearing Impaired Bonbon Elementary School Bonbon National High School Pasil Elementary School Mambaling National High School Oprra National High School Labangon Elementary School Punta Princesa Elementary School Cebu City National Science High School Banawa Elementary School Babag Integrated School Sudlon Elementary School Sudlon National High School Sawang Calero Elementary School Tagbao Elementary School San Nicolas Elementary School Don Carlos Gothong M National High School

Angtud some of the schools prefer four days of physical classes per week so that the fifth day could be allocated for the teachers to distribute modules to those availing of the distant learning program.

But there are also schools that opted to hold whole day classes while others chose to hold half-day classes in order to accommodate two batches per days. The first batch of students will be doing morning classes while those in the second batch are assigned to afternoon classes.

What is important Angtud said, is for DepEd Cebu City to collect the data that they need from holding limited face-to-face classes as these will help them assess if the city was already prepared for the full resumption of physical classes.

Angtud said they will closely monitor the conduct of limited physical classes in the urban barangays considering that the student population is bigger in the city’s center. They would also keep an eye as to which of the systems being adopted by the different schools are working so much better than the others.

“Gigaan silag two weeks to gather the data and after two weeks they can either stop or continue. Pwede sila motiwas hangtud sa end sa school year,” said Angtud.

(Each school is given two weeks to gather the needed data and after two weeks, they can either suspend the face-to-face classes or continue. They have the option to continue until the end of the school year. )

/dcb

