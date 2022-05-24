AboitizLand, RAFI team up to promote sustainable adventure in Foressa Mountain Town

AboitizLand and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. joined forces to support sustainable outdoor activities and local livelihood at Foressa Mountain Town in Balamban, Cebu. The partnership was formalized through a signing of a memorandum of agreement last May 11, 2022.

Foressa Mountain Town is located along the scenic Cebu Transcentral highway, with premium residential lots within the bounties of nature for the family and future generations to enjoy. With a grand, dynamic development of five (5) phases, Foressa Mountain Town offers residential and leisure spaces, with 49% of the development allocated to open spaces, just an hour away from Cebu City for nature lovers and adventure seekers who need a sanctuary from urban life.

“This strategic alliance will be the beginning of a partnership that will prioritize the promotion of environmental preservation, sustainable adventure and local livelihood in our communities at Balamban, Cebu. In this way, we are innovating ways to bring Filipinos home to Foressa Mountain Town by also creating a viable neighborhood that our vecinos and the Cebuano community will surely enjoy,”

says Farrah Mayol, AboitizLand’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing, Branding and Customer Service.

See Foressa Mountain Town through an immersive virtual tour by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/ForessaVirtualTour.

Daphne Dia, head of the Center for Leaders of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), stresses the importance of well-being and mental health and its connection to the outdoors. “We are confident that through this partnership we will be able to bring in more of our clients and through our engagement with them improve their well-being and mental health,” says Dia.

RAFI operates the Kool Adventure Camp, the first and only fully dedicated adventure education center in the country.

To officially kick off the partnership, the group held a two-day event called Rediscover Adventure: Foressa’s First Outdoor Fair Last May 14-15, 2022 inside Foressa Mountain Town. The weekend festivities featured the opening of the Foressa camping grounds, live music, property viewing, wall climbing, and car camping.

The Foressa Trails Program by RAFI was also piloted, offering an avenue for activities which enhance family dynamics, team building and development, nature appreciation, and stewardship and conservation of the environment.

The event was participated in by several partners namely Balamban Tourism, Habagat, Roadstar, Cebu Overland Club, Silangan Outdoor Equipment, Cebu Outdoors and Offroad Lifestyle, Hole in The Wall burgers, Balamban Torta Homemade Food Retailing,Yati Street Food, The High Grounds coffee, R&J Bike Circuit, Alampat Crafts

Foressa Mountain Town is part of the West Cebu Estate, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered township. This Aboitiz integrated economic center transformed Balamban, into a first-class municipality, dubbed today as the shipping capital of the Philippines. With the Aboitiz Group’s ongoing plans to further develop this area along Cebu’s western seaboard, vecinos and investors of Foressa Mountain Town are sure to reap the benefits of the inevitable progress and increase in land value year after year.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ForessaMountainTown and https://aboitizland.com/foressa-mountain-town/. For inquiries, call (032) 411-1623.