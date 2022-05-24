98% of Lapu teachers who served during polls get honorarium

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 98 percent of the Lapu-Lapu City teachers who served in the May 9, 2022, national and local elections have already received their honorarium.

This was confirmed by Felicitas Baguio, Lapu-Lapu City Treasurer.

The distribution was done at the City Treasurer’s Office in City Hall.

According to Baguio, they started the disbursement of honorarium for teachers on Saturday, May 21, which was scheduled per barangay.

“Actually among target adto taman ra unta Domingo, unya nihangyo mansi Atty. (Marchel) Sarno (election officer of Comelec Lapu-Lapu City) nga ipatiwas lang usa gahapon,” Baguio said.

Baguio said that they are now conducting liquidation to be turned over back to the Comelec.

Each teacher received cash ranging from P4,800 to P8,000, depending on the roles they played during the polls.

For teachers who did not claim yet their honorarium, Baguio said they can still claim it from the Comelec after their liquidation.

Earlier, the Comelec has asked for the assistance of the City Treasurer’s Office in the distribution of the honorarium. /rcg

