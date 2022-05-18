Lapu-Lapu teachers who served in May 9 polls to get honorarium next week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—More than 1,600 teachers who served in the May 9, 2022 elections will receive their honorarium next week.

This was assured by Benjie Dayondon, election assistant of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Lapu-Lapu City.

Dayondon said that currently, they are now working on the payroll for the teachers’ honorarium.

He said that each teacher will receive an honorarium ranging from P4,800 to P8,000.

“Less nana sa tax, naa may tax nga 20 percent,” Dayondon said.

However, those teachers from private schools, who also served in the election, will only have a deduction of 7 percent for their tax.

He added that they also waiting for the remaining three teachers to submit their Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) 2316 form, which is a requirement before releasing the honorarium.

Earlier, teachers have appealed to the Department of Finance (DOF) to give tax exemptions to those who will serve in the election.

The DOF, however, has rejected the appeal.

