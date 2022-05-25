Retail supervisor dies in motorcycle accident in Tapul, Talisay City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A retail supervisor died while two others were injured, including a minor, in a road accident in Barangay Tapul, Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Reports from the Talisay City Police Station confirmed that a motorcycle, driven by a certain Paulo Rollorata, figured in an accident in Tapul, a hinterland village of Talisay City, past 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Based on initial investigations, the motorcycle’s brake malfunctioned while it was traversing downhill towards Barangay Tabunok, also in Talisay City.
As a result, the vehicle hit two nearby pedestrians before it fell off a slope, and crashed into a vacant lot. The impact sent the driver and all its passengers flying off the motorcycle.
One of the passengers, identified as Danica Gasalan, was declared dead on-the-spot by responding medics due to the severity of her injuries. Gasalan, 28, worked as a supervisor of a mall at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.
The driver and the other passenger, Paul Hezeron Rollorata, sustained injuries. Both are still confined in a nearby public hospital for further treatment.
The two pedestrians who were side-swept, Jeremy Paraiso and Jocelyn Cabiles, only sustained minor injuries, police said.
Investigators pointed to the motorcycle losing its brakes as the cause of the accident.
