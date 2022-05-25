Family feud leads to shooting incident in Tuburan, Cebu

CEBU, Philippines—Three men were arrested and will face charges of frustrated murder after being involved in a shooting incident in Sitio Laylayan, Barangay Maghan-ay, Tuburan town, northern Cebu.

Brothers Noel and Ronilo Mahinay, together with their father Tirso, were arrested by the police on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022.

They were arrested for shooting Joel Mahinay, who is Noel and Ronilo’s brother and Tirso’s son.

A police report from the Tuburan Police Station revealed that personal grudge was the motive behind the shooting that transpired at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the spot report, the victim and suspects had previous grudges “relative to personal matters within the family.”

The incident happened right after a drinking spree at the house of their neighbor, where an altercation transpired.

The victim allegedly left the area and proceeded home to avoid escalating the situation.

The suspects, however, followed the victim. Ronilo, alias Tata, attacked his brother first by throwing pieces of rocks towards the victim. The victim managed to avoid getting hit and ran away.

Tirso, who was armed with a knife, then chased his son and attempted to stab him but the victim still managed to avoid the assault.

It was the victim’s other brother, Noel, alias Tikoy, who was armed with a still unknown caliber of firearm, who shot the victim. Noel fired four times, hitting his brother in his left leg. The bullet exited the left leg and also hit the right leg.

The responding police personnel were able to apprehend the suspects right after and were able to seize from the possession of Tirso the knife measuring 16 inches long, including its handle.

The firearm was allegedly thrown by the suspect into a grassy area and was not recovered.

The wounded victim was immediately brought by the responding Tuburan Emergency Responder to the Tuburan District Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for further management.

The suspects were informed of the nature of their offense and their constitutional rights and are now detained at the Tuburan Police Station pending the filing of charges in court.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Tuburan shooting: Personal grudge eyed as 3 men nabbed for killing trisikad driver

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy