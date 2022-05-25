USC grad tops May 2022 Chemical Engineering Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu City topped the recently concluded May 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examinations.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, announced the results of the board examinations for aspiring chemical engineers in the country.

Richmond Caya Pepito from USC bested the 1,032 examinees who took tests. Pepito ranked first after he gained a score of 86.90 percent.

Another graduate from USC also made it to the list of Top 10 passers. Reinell Godin Guevarra landed at 10th spot with a score of 84.20 percent.

PRC also reported that USC was among the few schools nationwide that got a 100 percent passing rate in the Chemical Engineer Licensure Examinations.

All 31 takers from USC passed the licensure tests, data from PRC showed.

Other topnotchers included Shania Angel Meca Montesa from the Technological Institute of the Philippines – Manila (2nd), Angelica Floresca Jao of the University of the Philippines – Diliman (UP Diliman) (3rd), Christelle Paula Cortez Batac of De La Salle University – Manila (4th), Nomer Recio Mendoza of UP – Los Baños (5th), Kobi Christian Sy Go of UP Diliman (6th), John Vincent Mata Jose of De La Salle University – Manila (7th), Ma. Andrea Lisa Adaban Umali of UP Diliman (8th), and Sabrina Nicole Tejano Blanco of UP Diliman (9th).

Around 50 percent, or 585 out of the 1,032 examinees, passed the May 2022 Chemical Engineer Licensure Examination, which was held Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Legazpi, PRC said.

