Wingers Unlimited opens doors for expansion through franchising

Good news for those who have been wanting to open their own business but are still undecided on what kind of franchise to get.

Cebu-based fast food chain operator 5BDF Corporation, the company behind Wingers Unlimited Flavored Wings, opens its doors to franchisees as it looks to expand outside Cebu.

For interested franchisees, they may express their interest via email at [email protected] or call 0917 703 7372.

For roughly P8 million, franchisees can own and open Wingers Unlimited. The investment includes store construction of at least 100 square meters, equipment and facilities, furniture and fixture, signage, and pre-opening expenses. The amount also covers the initial franchise term of five years and Wingers Unlimited franchise fee.















With their expansion plans, 5BDF Corp. is confident that they will be able to provide more Filipinos with their signature unlimited flavored chicken buffalo wings marked by their array of sauces perfected for the Filipino taste.

In return, a franchisee will get access to Wingers’ proven systems and processes, which can help reduce the risk of failure for every business owner. Furthermore, franchisees benefit from the brand recognition and reputation that comes with being part of a well-established brand like Wingers. For these reasons, franchising can be an attractive option for people who are looking to start their own business.











Last May 24, 2022, Wingers Unlimited opened its sixth company-owned outlet at the Parkmall in Mandaue City. Gracing the grand opening were its CEO, Robin Robins III, together with his business partners and their families.

Since its incorporation in 2016 up to May 2022, the company has opened eight Wingers Unlimited branches. These are at Mango Square, JY Prestigio, Robinsons Galleria, Ayala Central Bloc, and Verve Point Talamban in Cebu City; Maguikay and Parkmall in Mandaue City; and Mactan Town Center in Lapu-Lapu City.

The growth is not surprising as Wingers Unlimited has been following the principles of variety of choice, affordability, innovation, accessibility, customer-oriented service, and delivery of happiness since 2016. These have made the company a leading homegrown fast food chain for flavored chicken.









At P399 per person, Wingers serves unlimited flavored chicken, rice, flavored fries, softdrinks/ juices, and soft served ice cream.

“We will penetrate the market guided by our goal that upon the start of our operation, we are a notch higher than our competitors by providing our customers what we have promised; fast, quality service, and affordability,” 5BDF Corporation said in its company brief.

With their delicious chicken and excellent customer service, it’s no wonder that Wingers Unlimited has become a favorite go-to fast food chain not just among Cebuanos but also for visitors from other parts of the country.

ADVERTORIAL