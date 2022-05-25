Sanya Lopez mourns death of fur baby ‘Jong Jong’

CEBU, Philippines— TV actress Sanya Lopez shared a heartbreaking news to followers on her Instagram page.

Sanya lost her fur baby ‘Jong jong’ last Monday, May 23, 2022.

She made a lengthy caption detailing how her pet dog became a part of her daily life from being the energetic workout buddy to being her friend and comforter during her low moments.

“Jong jong sobrang mamimiss kita. Wala ng makikipag unahan sakin sa treadmill. Yung ikaw lang yung laging nakatingin sa camera pag may picturan na. Ikaw laging unang nakakaramdam pag may pinagdadaanan ako. Wala ng manonood sakin at ikikiss ako pag umiiyak ako,” she wrote.

Sanya uploaded some of her most cherished photos and videos of Jong Jong. She also uploaded a photo of Jong Jong cuddling up with her other pet dogs.

The last photo showed a heartbroken fur-mom Sanya fondling the lifeless Jong Jong.

“I love you so much jong jong. Sobrang sakit na mawala ka samin. Thank you sa panahon na pinahiram ka samin para pasayahin kami. I love you JongJong. 🤍,” Sanya went on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Lopez (@sanyalopez)

Meanwhile, Sanya’s brother, Jak Roberto, also poured his sadness over the death of their fur baby.

“You will always be in our hearts Jong-jong, salamat sa pagtanggal mo ng stress sa amin tuwing pagod kami sa trabaho at sa pagpapasaya sa amin pag malungkot kami. Run free Jong-jong! We will miss you! We love you Jong-jong 💔😢,” he captioned his post dedicated for the dog.

Sanya and Jak share the same love for dogs. In fact, they have a total of ten dogs, each of them owning five fur babies. /rcg

READ: Jak, Sanya parang tao kung tratuhin ang 10 alagang aso