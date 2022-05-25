Ronald O’lshoppe dumps Homesourced in MCBL hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ronald O’lshoppe trounced Homesourced, 110-100, in last Sunday’s action of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 6 at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Emmanuel Villamor exploded for 52 points with 10 rebounds and three assists to lead Ronald O’lshoppe to its first victory after opening their campaign with a loss.

In contrast, Homesourced absorbed its first loss with one victory in its Group B campaign.

Rubin Tobis scored 13 points plus two rebounds to aid Villamor while Nikko Nice Chavez scored 12 along with eight rebounds and four assists.

Joselito Dumangcas led Homesourced with 23 markers and 10 boards while Donald Alimoren had 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brownian Record routed Mahayahay 2, 92-72, in Group C action played at the same venue.

It was Brownian Record’s second straight win while Mahayahay 2 suffered its first defeat with as many wins.

Mcrey Nacilla scored 17 points four rebounds and three assists for Brownian Record, Wilmer Paloma added 13 markers and one assist, while Anthony Lucena had 12 points, six rebounds, and one dime.

Jordan Isidto was the lone player from Mahayahay to score in double digits after tallying 13 points with seven rebounds, and one assist.

On the other hand, Angel Mary Pawnshop manhandled Black Arch Construction, 116-95, to earn back-to-back victories in Group A.

Angel Mary Pawnshop led by as much as 31 points with Rex Tuazon leading the team with his 25-point performance coupled with three rebounds and one assist.

RC Espinosa tallied 16 markers with three boards and four assists and Rickymar Berdin aided his teammates with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Lourd Gelasque and Victor Michael Cempron both scored 16 for Black Arch, which now has a 1-1 win-loss record,

In the other match, Fine Droplets overwhelmed Geen Artheart Gamefarm Ballers, 103-49, in Group F.

Bryan Augusto came out with a 33-point performance and Mark Aton added 18 along with Khurt Bancale’s 15 and Argie Garcia’s 14.

They led by as much as 60 points in the lopsided game.

George Stewart Boholano led the losing squad with 17 markers.

In other results: Artera (108) beat Webhosting Titans (66); Jade & Jay (95) tripped Sikatuna (87); Angkol Breakers (91) trounced Obec United (81); Oninz (76) tripped Vanderbuilt (65), and Tiger Roar (100) dumped Reds (60). /rcg

