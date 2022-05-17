Cokaliong-ARQ bags first win in MCBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cokaliong-ARQ clinched its first victory by thrashing TSO & Co., 93-77, in a Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) game last Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Jerome Napao exploded for 19 points off a 8-of-11 clip from the field to lead Cokaliong-ARQ to its first victory in the tournament’s Group C.

Neil Miñoza chipped in 13 points, one rebound, six assists, and five steals, while Christopher Obeso added 12 markers, four boards, and four dimes for the winning team.

Joshua Canoy had 16 points, two rebounds, and one assist in a losing effort for TSO & Co.

Meanwhile, Wagas-Ukeleles manhandled Green Artheart, 104-42, to grab their second straight win in Group F.

John Kennith Pareha led Wagas with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Dan Lloyd Perales added 18 points.

Theogene Lim led Green Artheart with 12 points.

The Unknowns 1 also scored a dominating win against Team Toxic,112-73, in Group H to improve to 2-1 (win-loss) and tie the latter’s record in the team standings.

Vincent Jay Giangan led The Unknowns 1 with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Other games last Sunday saw Eli Heart Fund defeating Shuriken, 75-71, in Group D; Prayboys escaping Fine Droplets, 80-78, in Group F; and Bakersfield JAIS edging Matahom, 92-82, in Group A.

