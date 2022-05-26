Boy with rare cancer needs help urgently

A 10-year-old boy from Brgy. Zamora, Talibon, Bohol is in desperate need of urgent financial help to support his upcoming medical treatment and procedures.

Denjo Mark Ayag was diagnosed with Epithelioid Sarcoma on September 24, 2021. His unusual condition was first noticed by his mother on November 2020 when she saw a tumor growing on his left buttock. A month after that, she observed that the tumor is increasing in size. On March 2, 2021, he underwent his first surgery at a hospital in Bohol to remove the tumor which was like a pingpong ball in size. A biopsy was also done which revealed malignant neoplasm. Because of that, they were referred to Cebu City for specialized care. They arrived in Cebu City on July 2021 and the following month, his second surgery was performed. Consequently, a biopsy and immunohistochemistry was carried out and the result showed that he has Epithelioid Sarcoma, which according to the Mayo Clinic, “is a rare, slow-growing type of soft tissue cancer. Most cases begin in the soft tissue under the skin of a finger, hand, forearm, lower leg or foot, though it can start in other areas of the body. Typically, it starts as a small firm growth or lump that’s painless. The classic form (distal-type) of epithelioid sarcoma mainly occurs in teenagers and young adults.” This debilitating disease usually have a high rate of recurrence and it can also spread to other areas. So if it is suspected, it is best to seek comprehensive care to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment, and to help prevent the cancer from recurring. Surgery is the most common treatment, but chemotherapy and radiation therapy can also be utilized.

As the one fighting this challenging battle, Denjo went through a lot in order to attain healing. On March 4, 2022, he again underwent his third surgery to remove his growing tumor. On their recent visit to his attending pediatric oncologist on April 2022, they were advised that Denjo will have to be monitored very closely and subsequent surgeries might be performed if necessary. Presently, he is awaiting the schedule of his next check-up. The nature of his disease is very delicate and as a result, his medical expenses are also sky-high. His treatment which includes clinic visits, medications, and medical procedures are estimated to cost them around P30,000.

Denjo is an active and kindhearted boy. He is very sweet to his family too. His hobbies include drawing, playing with toys, and solving puzzles. At a young age, his fondest dream is to become an engineer someday. As the eldest of the two siblings, he is really loved and valued by his family. When asked about her wish for her cherished son, his mother said, “I always pray that he will be completely healed. I long to see the day when he will be living life free from cancer.” His father is the sole breadwinner of the family who works as a farmer with at least P300 income per day. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the family. Denjo’s expensive and lengthy treatment had already drained their family’s finances. They have nothing left and nowhere to turn to. They are undeniably in dire need of help today. Thus, in order to save Denjo’s life and sustain his treatment, his parents are wholeheartedly appealing for financial assistance from selfless individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy