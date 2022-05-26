Ex-UP president Alfred Pascual is next DTI chief, Marcos Jr. says
MANILA, Philippines — Former University of the Philippines (UP) president Alfred Pascual is poised to lead the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) under the incoming Marcos administration.
President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made the announcement of his pick for the next DTI chief, saying Pascual has already agreed to take the position.
“I’ve asked Fred Pascual to head the DTI and he has agreed,” Marcos Jr. said in a sit-down interview with select members of the media on Thursday.
Pascual is an international development banker and a finance expert. He also currently serves as the Management Association of the Philippines president.
