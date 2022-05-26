Cebu City tricycle fare remains at P15 but only 3 passengers at a time

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The fare for tricycles in Cebu City will remain at P15, but each unit is only allowed three passengers at a time.

This was the compromise between the city government and the tricycle associations in the city after a meeting with Councilor James Cuenco, the chairperson of the committee on transportation.

At least 10 tricycle group representatives in various barangays met on the afternoon of May 25, 2022, to discuss the possible reduction of fare following complaints of commuters that the P15 fare is kept despite tricycles carrying full capacity.

The tricycle leaders said that reducing the fare back to the pre-pandemic price of P10 would be difficult for them because there are few commuters most of the day and only in the rush hour can they actually fill the 6-seating capacity.

Instead, they chose to keep the P15 fare provided they can only carry 3 passengers at a time.

Councilor Cuenco said that for now, this arrangement is agreeable because the city cannot also expect the fare to be reduced immediately.

“It was a good meeting in a sense that they were able to address their concerns. We are cognizant of the fact nga dili sayon ilang sitwasyon because naay passengers pud nga conscious sa health protocols, dili gyod nila mapuno ilang tricycles. If ever mapuno man gani, it will take time,” said Cuenco.

The councilor said that the P15 fare with 3 passengers maximum will be implemented for two months for observation, after which, the city government will implement adjustments if necessary.

The city government expects the passenger volume to increase when the limited face-to-face classes will be implemented by the next school year, which will start in August 2022.

By then, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), will have enough data to determine if the fare needs to be reduced or maintained.

Cuenco said that in order to implement the policy, registered tricycles will receive a sticker marking them as legal franchisees from the city government.

Enforcers will also be allowed to issue citations for tricycles carrying more than three passengers.

The councilor expects all tricycles registered under the city government to get their stickers on the first week of June, so by next week, the legitimate tricycles can easily be distinguishable.

“We will start apprehending kolorums,” he added. /rcg

