DOLE-7: New wage orders now in NWPC for review

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has already submitted the new wage orders to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review.

DOLE-7 information officer Luchel Taniza told CDN Digital that the new wage orders were submitted to NWPC last Wednesday, May 25, 2022. These wage orders include the Wage Order no. ROVII-D.W.03, which provides for the minimum wage rate increase for domestic workers in Central Visayas, and the Wage Order no. ROVII23, providing for a minimum wage increase in Region 7.

In a separate statement, Usec. and concurrent DOLE 7 director Victor del Rosario said once everything is done in the review process, the NWPC will give the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB 7) the go signal to publish the wage orders in a newspaper publication and the wage increase will take effect 15 days after wage orders’ publication.

DOLE-7, earlier this week, announced that the RTWPB 7 approved the highest wage increase set in Central Visayas since 1989 for the minimum wage earners.

Del Rosario, who also chairs the Wage Board, said that a P31 increase will be applied to all existing minimum wage rates in the Region both in the agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.

DOLE-7 said that in the Non-Agriculture category, workers in the Class A cities and municipalities or the Expanded Metro Cebu area will receive P435 from P404 minimum wage, while those in Class B cities and municipalities shall be paid with P397 from the previous rate of P366. The minimum earners in Class C municipalities will receive P387 from the last daily wage of P356.

Moreover, under the Agriculture and Non-Agriculture with less than 10 workers classifications, those working in areas falling under Class A cities and municipalities will be paid P425 from P394 daily wage.

Those in Class B areas are also set to receive P392 daily wage from the previous daily wage rate of P361. For those working in Class C localities, they will get P382 from P351 daily rate.

“The Board thoroughly scrutinized and religiously deliberated all petitions filed, while carefully taking into consideration all relevant factors included in fixing the minimum wage in the Region. All pertinent facts were studied as well as the other conditions existing in the different provinces and the different industries therein. With all of that, we’re able to arrive at this particular consensus,” del Rosario said.

The Wage board also approved a P500 monthly increase in the wages of the region’s “kasambahays” or house helps. With this, the kasambahays in Central Visayas are now set to receive P5,500 minimum monthly salary from only P5,000 before.

RELATED STORIES:

Wage Board approves P31 increase for CV minimum wage earners

Cebu City mulls tax amnesty to help businesses amid minimum wage hike

P430-increase in daily minimum wage in Central Visayas sought

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy