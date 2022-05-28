Celebrating summer’s last hurrah in Malapascua Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looking for a paradise to visit in Cebu for your last summer hurrah?

Try the prestine Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan town.

Road trip from Cebu City to the port of Maya in Daanbantayan town takes at least five hours. Travel by pump boat to Malapascua takes another 30 minutes.

Here is a list of activities that you can do while on the island.

Island hopping— there are a lot of amazing spots that you can visit using a pump boat. You get to snorkel at the vicinity of the Japanese shipwreck or get to see the island’s beautiful coral reef sanctuary.

Food trip— there are a lot of food places to visit in Malapascua. From the local’s best-selling Filipino food selections to Italian cuisine, you will never go hungry while exploring the island.

Lounging on the beach— if you just want to take it slow and enjoy the sun, the sand and the beach, you can lounge by the beach and enjoy your island experience.

Nightlife— if you want to enjoy the island’s talented entertainers, make sure to visit the island on Fridays and Saturdays. You get to listen to good music, enjoy good drinks and meet different people from different walks of life.

Scuba diving— the island is best known for its scuba diving spots and the famous thresher shark encounter. If you are in for an underwater adventure, this place is the one for you.

The island is a sprawling oasis of peace and beauty as it reminds us of how we should perfectly balance work and life.

RELATED STORIES

Boat captain from Malapascua feels ‘pandemic’s pinch’ as fewer tourists visit island

The where and how of (getting to) Malapascua, a ‘beach paradise’ in north Cebu

Resort owners in Malapascua implement shortened work hours for employees

Capitol vows to start civil works for Malapascua circumferential road

/dcb