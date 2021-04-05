Resort owners in Malapascua implement shortened work hours for employees

MALAPASCUA ISLAND, Daanbantayan – Tourism industry workers on Malapascua Island are only called to work when guests arrive.

Janice, a food server in a resort in Sitio Tawigan, said that she worked four to five hours per shift and for a maximum of three days a week since they had resumed operations early this year.

But she is still grateful.

“Maayo na lang ni kay nakabalik na mi ug hinay-hinay sa trabaho,” she said.

(This is better since we are slowly going back to work.)

Last year, the resort where she worked for had to be closed as a result of the lockdown.

Fisherman Guillermo Baman said that two of his six children were also employed in different resorts on the island. One is a utility maintenance personnel while the other one is tasked to attend to the needs of their guests.

With the limited number of guests arriving on the island, they are only called to render two hours of service and when needed.

Baman said that his children either bring home rice or cash in exchange for their service.

“Gi sabot-sabot lang usa sila sa tag-iya sa resort kay lisud pa man gyud,” he said.

(They and the resort owner agreed with the work arrangement because it is still a difficult time.)

Since most of the resorts on the island are not yet fully operational because of the drop in visits, some of the resorts owners have devised measures to also make sure that their employees do not go hungry.

Baman said that his children did not mind getting rice in exchange for their service because they could always go out to sea to fish when they were not needed at work.

“Ug walay trabaho mo balik gyud sa dagat aron managat. Mopahuway lang kadiyot managat na pud,” he said.

(If there is no work, then they will return to sea to fish. They will just rest for a little while then they go back to sea again to catch fish.)

Read: A day in the life of a fisherman in Malapascua

Others earn extra from leasing their wooden boats to those who may want to travel to the Maya port or other nearby islets or to tourists who would want to go island hopping.

“Bisan ug nagkalisud, makakaon gyud basta kamao mangita ug paagi,” Baman said.

(Even if it is difficult, anyone can have food on their table if they just know how to find a way to get it.)

