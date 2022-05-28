NTC to telcos: Warn subscribers vs spam texts, fake job offers
MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed telecommunications firms to warn their subscribers against the wave of spam text messages offering spurious job openings.
In a statement on Saturday, NTC urged DITO, Globe and Smart to send a text blast with the following message: “BABALA: HUWAG PONG MANIWALA SA TEXT NA NAG-AALOK NG TRABAHO NA MAY PANGAKO NG MALAKING SWELDO, ITO PO AY SCAM.”
(WARNING: DO NOT FALL FOR TEXT MESSAGES OFFERING JOBS WITH HIGH SALARIES. THIS IS A SCAM.)
The NTC enjoined the telecommunications companies to comply with the order by June 4, 2022.
Meanwhile, NTC regional directors and officers-in-charge were also instructed to further amplify their message of caution by discussing it on local radio and television programs.
Widespread cybercrime through text messaging has been a recurring concern in the country, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.s
Last year, the Malacañang flagged spam texts on fake job offers as a “cause of concern” since it points to a violation of the subscribers’ privacy.
Globe, a leading force in the Philippine telecommunications industry, has previously committed a crackdown against unsolicited and scam text messages.
gsg
RELATED STORY:
Cyber criminals run rampant via SMS, prey on Filipinos in need of jobs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.