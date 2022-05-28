Cebu Chooks bows to UB of Serbia in FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad fell short in their opening match against UB of Serbia, 17-21, in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters, Saturday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Cebuano crafty guard and top 3×3 player, Mac Tallo, put Cebu Chooks in the game with 11 markers. His performance became one of the best highlights of the ongoing tournament after giving his team the lead mid-game,14-12.

However, their momentum was short-lived after Tallo and Cebu Chooks weren’t able to sustain the lead as UB headed by Dejan Majstorovic retaliated with numerous baskets to grab the lead,15-14, with 3:20 remaining in the game.

Marko Brankovic stretched their lead to three as he calmly sank two free throws, making Cebu pay for garnering its seventh foul.

Tallo and Mike Harry Nzeusseu still tried to put up a fight, but there was no stopping UB anymore.

Majstorovic put his crew on the hill with a two-pointer before delivering the final blow through a lay-up with 1:08 left.

A member of the disbanded Novi Sad crew, Majstorovic powered UB with 12 points in the win that gave them the early lead in Pool A (1-0).

The loss has put Cebu (0-1) in a must-win situation against Zavkhan MMC Energy of Mongolia later at 7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Antwerp showed its pedigree in beating qualifying draw winner Melbourne, 19-15, to open Pool B action.

Rafael Bogaerts and Thibaut Vervoort took turns in scoring over Melbourne, tallying seven and six points, respectively.

The Scores:

Pool A Game 1:

Ub 21 – Majstorovic 12, Brankovic 5, Barać 4, Stojacic 0.

Cebu 17 – Tallo 11, Nzeusseu 5, Ramirez 1, Huang 0.

Time: Majstorovic

Pool B Game 1:

Antwerp 19 – Bogaerts 7, Vervoort 6, Celis 4, Augustijnen 2.

Melbourne 15 – Hire 6, Wagstaff 5, Steel 2, Wilks 2.

RELATED STORIES

Tallo, Huang banner Cebu Chooks 3×3 to World Tour Manila Masters

Cebu Chooks, Manila Chooks lose to rival teams in FIBA 3×3 quest in Mongolia

Cebu’s Tallo leads Hei Hei Manila to Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Invitational title

Cebu Chooks to compete in 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest

Stinging losses for Gilas 3X3 teams

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy