POC reassures SEA Games medalists of financial incentives 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) reassured the Filipino athletes who earned medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) that they will be granted financial incentives for their feat in the biennial meet held in Vietnam recently.

This was announced on Monday, May 30, 2022, during the POC general assembly at the Knights Templar Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City.

The general assembly was headed by POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who announced the good news for the Filipino athletes.

In addition to his announcement, Tolentino also lifted the persona non grata sanction on Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) head Philip Ella Juico.

This as PATAFA and pole vault star Ernest John Obiena have already reconciled through Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) mediation process.

Tolentino said the assembly unanimously approved the granting of cash bonuses to the SEA Games medalists in Vietnam, but momentarily withheld specifics on the amount of incentives for gold, silver and bronze medalists.

“All medalists will be given a cash bonus within the week—after the POC has computed and audited how much sponsorships we received from major corporations,” he said.

This marks the second time in the POC’s history after the Philippines 2019 edition that the body is rewarding medalists in the games.

There are 227 Filipino medalists from the Vietnam Games.

The Philippines won 52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronze medals, good for fourth place in the medals race. Hosts Vietnam run away with the overall title with a 205-125-116 (gold-silver-bronze) tally.

In the 2019 SEA Games, where the Philippines topped the overall medal tally, each athlete with an individual gold medal received P200,000 from the POC.

For a team that won a gold medal, each member of three to four players received P75,000 each while a team comprised of more than five players received P50,000.

Silver and bronze medalists during the 2019 SEA Games received P50,000 and P30,000 each, respectively. In the 2019 SEA Games, the POC shelled out more than P50 million for the athletes’ cash incentives.

Tolentino said the bonuses will be deposited to the medalist athletes’ bank accounts.

During the general assembly, Tolentino also confirmed the elevation to regular membership of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas headed by Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino and the Philippine Esports Organization.

The assembly also agreed to recognize the Philippine National Rugby League or Pambansang Ragbi Liga Ng Pilipinas.

