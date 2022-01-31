POC on women’s football team’s historic feat: ‘PH athletes are leveling up’

Cebu City, Philippines–With the historic feat achieved by the national women’s football team, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said Philippine sports has never been this successful.

“We won our first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last July—adding two silvers and one broze—and then this in football,” Tolentino said. “Filipino athletes have been leveling up and are putting the country prominently on the world sporting map.”

Tolentino joined the entire country in celebrating the historic achievement of the national women’s football team, which booked a first-ever berth in the FIFA Women World Cup 2023.

“The POC congratulates our women’s football team for making world football history,” said Tolentino on Monday, hours after the Malditas beat Chinese Taipei, 4-3, in a penalty shootout in Pune, India.

‘Impossible dream’

The victory also allowed the Malditas to advance to the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asia Cup, also a first by any Philippine team on the continental stage.

Tolentino also congratulated the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) for having accomplished what looked like an “impossible dream,” noting that we are not a football-loving nation.”

The PFF is headed by Mariano “Nonong” Araneta with Atty. Edwin Gastanes as secretary general.

“These two gentlemen of sports have painstakingly brought Philippine football up there, not to mention that they hold or held sensitive positions in the POC,” said Tolentino, referring to Araneta, who was chef de mission to the Tokyo Olympics where weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won gold and boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio clinched silvers and Eumir Felix Marcial bagged bronze.

“It’s a great achievement for our women’s national football team,” Araneta said. “All their sacrifices have paid off. They are proud to represent the Philippines. Para sa bayan!”

