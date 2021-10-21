Pregnant woman jumps off Marcelo Fernan Bridge, lands on passenger ship

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A woman died after she jumped off the Mandaue side of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge on Wednesday noon, October 20, 2021, police said.

Cebu Daily News Digital is withholding the identity of the woman who landed on a passenger ship. Police said she was of legal age and a native of Barangay Basio, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, station commander of Opao Police Station 5, said it appeared that the woman really wanted to land on the passenger ship.

Based on the letter that was found by the police in the woman’s pocket, she was pregnant and has problems with her residence in Cebu and wants to go back to Bohol.

The woman’s body was taken to the Cebu Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels.

Gingoyon is encouraging individuals who suffer from anxiety, stress, and other forms of mental problems to seek help.

He said in Cebu City, individuals may contact Tawag Paglaum-Centro Bisaya through these suicide prevention hotline numbers:

09399375433

09399365433

09276541629

In Mandaue City, individuals may contact the city’s Health Office or the Mandaue City Outpatient Recovery Clinic by visiting their Facebook pages or through these telephone numbers (032) 230 4500

(032) 253 8428.

/rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Woman survives jump from Marcelo Fernan bridge

15-year-old boy rushed to hospital after jumping off Tabunok flyover

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy