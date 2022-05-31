Wonggoys releases new and final album with a concert

Wonggoys will be releasing their third and final album titled Organic on Saturday, June 4 with a live concert at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. Their previous releases were the pop and acoustic- driven I’m Not Sure What To Say But I’ll Say It Anyway in 2010 and the more experimental High Hello in 2017.

For more info, follow 22 Tango Music Group and Wonggoys on Facebook and Instagram.

Family, the pandemic, love, and all the sentiments that come in between are the themes surrounding Organic, which took two years to complete. The album title perfectly encapsulates the process behind the album in terms of songwriting and production. The trio of brothers, Gabe, Bill, and Kyle, are instinctive songwriters who follow a less restrictive method in creating their songs, hence a bop about shoes borne out of a Facebook post and a more relatively serious ballad co-exist harmoniously in a single album. The 10-track album honors each of the boys’ influences including pop, folk, indie rock, and the hip-hop and alternative rock of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The finished product remains true to the distinct Wonggoys sound while offering something fresh and new as it refuses to be boxed into a single genre or category.





To mark their third and final release, Wonggoys will be celebrating with a bang: a grand album launch on Saturday, June 4 at the Mediterranean Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel at 7:00 PM. Concert goers can expect live performances by DJ Short, Relden, Jericho Streegan, Julia Q, and The Sundown. Official tickets are sold at Php 600 as ballers with each having a uniquely assigned number. To purchase tickets, please text 0915 668 1306.

