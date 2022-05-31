HVT arrested in Mandaue City buy bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Police arrested a man who was already released from jail in a buy bust operation in sitio Superior, Barangay Looc, here on Monday dawn, May 30, 2022.

Around P255,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated by personnel of the Opao Police Station in Mandaue City from Willard Dacules Cuyos, 44, who is a resident of Sitio Itum Yuta, Barangay Lorega, in Cebu City.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Opao Police Station, said Cuyos, who is considered a High Value Target (HVT), was already arrested in 2018 in Liloan for selling drugs. He was released on March 3, 2020, via a plea bargain.

Libres said the suspect got back into this illegal activity and added that the suspect can dispose of 30 to 50 grams a week in areas within Barangay Lorega in Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Liloan.

Cuyos, for his part, said he decided to sell drugs again because of financial problems.

He said that he was working in a warehouse before but he did not earn enough. The suspect is married and has an adopted kid.

“Kuwang man gud financial. Makamahay sad nga nasulod ko balik, walay kasiguraduhan ang kinabuhi sa sulod,” said Cuyos.

(It isn’t enough financially. I regret it that I’m going back to jail, life has no certainty inside.)

Cuyos is detained in the station and is facing charges of violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

