BHWs ordered to help in city’s anti-dengue campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) here are ordered to help in search and destroy operations against mosquito breeding sites every afternoon as part of the city’s anti-dengue campaign.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said they have been meeting with the barangay officials to discuss the anti-dengue operations.

“Naa ta’y schedule unya ato silang adtuon together with the Department of Health (DOH) kung unsa gyo’y role sa barangay sa pagbatok sa dengue,” said Ibones.

(We have a schedule so we will go there with the DOH to discuss the role of the barangay with regards to the anti-dengue campaign.)

Ibones said they sent a memo to all BHWs to conduct the search and destroy operations on potential breeding sites, especially in areas with stagnant water.

BHWs are also instructed to conduct information drives at the sitios to remind households of their responsibilities in preventing the spread of the deadly dengue virus.

The CHD has intensified its anti-dengue campaign due to the rapid rise of cases in the first half of the year.

As of May 2022, the number of cases stands at 574 for residents admitted in Cebu City with an additional 61 residents admitted elsewhere.

A total 635 residents have been infected with dengue with a total of 16 deaths.

Barangays Guadalupe, Lahug, Punta, and Talamban are among the barangays with the highest number of dengue cases.

Ibones said that while the cases are concerning, the only way to stop the rise is for the public to be responsible for their own household.

They must take the time daily, preferably in the afternoons, to search possible breeding sites and act on it. Stagnant water must be removed and area must be cleaned.

Anti-mosquito repellants are also encouraged in homes while anti-mosquito lotions and patches are encouraged to be put on children.

The barangays and the households must work together to reduce the dengue cases, the city health urged.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is holding training for contact tracers to help in the anti-dengue operations.

“Gidivert nato from COVID to dengue. Ato na silang ideploy sa mga kabarangayan for information dissemination about dengue,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

(We diverted them from COVID to dengue. We will deploy them in the villages for information dissemination about dengue.)

