The rise of Dengue: 422 cases in Cebu City for first 5 months of 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dengue cases increased by tenfold in 2022 compared to 2021 drawing concern from the Cebu City Health Department (CHD).

Acting City Health Officer, Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, said that the city recorded a total of 422 cases of dengue from various barangays.

There were 31 cases reported in January, 122 in February, 111 in March, 131 in April, and 27 as of May 17, 2022.

Ibones said this is already a concerning number because, for the same period in 2021, only 36 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported.

The massive difference may be attributed to the destruction brought by Typhoon Odette and Tropical Depression Agaton allowing stagnant water to be stored in destroyed infrastructure.

“Daghang factor nga atong nakita ngano nitaas atong dengue. Niagi tag bagyo, in fact duha ka bagyo. Importante kaayo ang pagpanglimpyo, mao na atong giremind sa atong mga kaigsunonan, katong tubig nga dugay na, ato gyod tong iyabo,” said Ibones.

As of now, the Cebu City Health (CHD) has activated the dengue teams in the barangays to begin the search and destory operations of possible mosquito breeding sites such as canals, unused tires, and discarded tin cans, among others.

Barangays, upon the assessment by health workers, may request misting as well, especially in densely populated areas where dengue outbreaks have been recorded.

Ibones said they are reaching out to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to oblige the barangays to conduct anti-dengue drives and orientation for their residents.

Dengue is carried by certain types of mosquitoes, in areas with stagnant water clean or otherwise. This is why it is imperative that households clean their surroundings to prevent mosquitos from breeding and spreading the disease.

CHD will also call a meeting for barangay health workers to intensify anti-dengue drives in the barangays to reduce the number of cases recorded monthly.

The grave concern for the agency is that most deaths are recorded among minors aged 15 years and below with the youngest recorded death being a one year old. A three-year-old and a four-year-old also died of dengue this year.

The details of these cases are confidential with respect to the families of the children.

“Importante nga magtinabangay ta. Ang brgy officials kinahanglan motabang sad. Kung ang bata nagsigeg hilanat, mas maayog ipa CBC (complete blood count) para macheck for dengue,” said Ibones.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) headed by Councilor Joel Garganera said they will be training contact tracing teams to help the CHD in these anti-dengue drives since the COVID-19 cases in the city are currently very low.

Ibones said they are also thankful that the COVID-19 cases are currently down to only 19 active cases because health workers can focus on reducing dengue in the barangays instead of constantly assisting in contact tracing.

He hopes that each household will act with initiative in ensuring the safety of their family from dengue as it is a very preventable disease. /rcg

