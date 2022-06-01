Precious Lara Quigaman to her IG husband: ‘Getting better and better at his job’

CEBU, Philippines — Beauty queen Precious Lara Quigaman is one of the lucky wives who has got their personal photographer, especially during trips.

The 39-year-old beauty queen shared on Instagram some stunning snaps in Budapest, Hungary.

The photos were taken by her husband Marco Alcaraz whom she described as her “IG husband”.

IG husband or Instagram husband/boyfriend refers to a person who took photos or videos of their partners to help them create their Instagram content posts.

“My IG Husband getting better and better at his job,” Quigaman captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Quigaman Alcaraz (@laraquigaman)

The celebrity couple first married in a civil ceremony in 2011, and later had their Christian wedding in 2012. They have three children, Moses, Tobias Nolan, and Noah.

READ: Marco Alcaraz shares his best ‘asawa tips’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy