Marco Alcaraz shares his best ‘asawa tips’

CEBU, Philippines— Is there a secret to a happy marriage?

Cebuano actor Marco Alcaraz might have some tips for us.

In fact, he shared some marriage advice when he posted some snippets of him with his wife, beauty queen Lara Quigaman, at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“No Marriage is perfect. Those celebrating 30, 40, 50 years of togetherness, they’re celebrating forgiveness, tolerance, ignoring husbands stupidity, overlooking the wife’s misbehaviors. Money does not determine a better marriage but character and loyalty does,” he shared.

Alcaraz and Quigaman first married in a civil ceremony in 2011, and later had their Christian wedding in 2012. They have three children named Moses, Tobias Nolan, and Noah.

Alcaraz also shared their experience at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, saying it is a “world-class” airport.

“First time in the New Mactan Cebu Airport. All I can say is wow!! World Class jud siya! Mura mig naa sa first world country airport 💯 #proudbisdak,” he shared.

