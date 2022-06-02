BOC Port of Cebu surpasses May 2022 collection target by more than P600M

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu announced on Thursday, June 2, 2022, that it has once again exceeded its monthly revenue collection target for May.

In a statement posted in social media on Thursday, the BOC Port of Cebu said it collected a revenue of P3.605 billion in May 2022, which is 22.37 percent or P659.22 million more than its target for the month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“This five-month streak of beating monthly targets brings the Port’s total revenues for 2022 to P16.221 billion and now banks a P2.78 Billion surplus for the year,” reads a portion of the statement.

Related story: BOC Port of Cebu exceeds April collection target by over P600M

The BOC Port of Cebu also said that its May 2022 collection is currently the highest collection it had in a single month, breaking April’s record by P71.4 Million.

Moreover, the Port said its collection last May was also P1.35 billion higher than their May 2021 collection – reflecting an almost 60 percent growth.

In the same statement, District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza attributed the accomplishment to the Bureau’s good governance reforms, the men and women of the Port’s “unwavering” commitment to service, and the support of the Port’s stakeholders and partner government agencies in assisting the Port in fulfilling its mandates.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, the Port continues to strengthen its revenue collection performance by strictly implementing the valuation and classification rules, maximizing the use of ICT systems to facilitate cargo clearance, and conducting regular stakeholder engagement to boost customs compliance,” it said.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy