Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her recent bikini photos

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | June 02,2022 - 11:30 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Jennifer Lopez is setting Instagram on fire with her recent bikini photos.

J Lo once again proved that age is just a number.

The 52-year-old singer-actress shared some photos in a black two-piece swimsuit, showing off her toned abs and awe-inspiring figure.

She captioned the photos, “Summer mode: activated.”

Fans and netizens were quick to comment on her timeless beauty.

As of this writing, the post garnered over 3.5 million likes and over 41,000 comments from fans and fellow celebrities.

J Lo rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck and announced their engagement last April.

