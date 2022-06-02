Lalamove Rewards officially launched, rewarding every delivery across Luzon & Cebu

Lalamove, one of the country’s leading on-demand and long-distance delivery platforms, has officially launched “Lalamove Rewards”, to keep rewarding Filipinos with every delivery they make via the app.

With the tagline “Rewarding Every Move”, 1 LalaPoint is earned for every PHP 10 spent based on a user’s total delivery fee. Lalamove users nationwide, particularly in serviceable areas across Luzon and in Cebu, are eligible to join the said program.

For a limited time only, users who will join the rewards program will earn 20 welcome LalaPoints and will be automatically eligible to claim a P20 Lalamove coupon, valid for 14 days upon redemption.

Those who have joined the rewards program can reap the rewards of their Lalamove deliveries and LalaPoints garnered by claiming lifestyle e-vouchers from Bruno’s Barbers, Handyman, and SM SuperMalls, and F&B e-vouchers from 7-Eleven, BonChon, Bo’s Coffee, ChaTime, Jollibee, Max’s, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

“Lalamove Rewards is our way of expressing our gratitude to users for trusting Lalamove to deliver their packages through our wide variety of fleets. With this rewards program, we hope to continuously keep our customers satisfied, not just with the quality of service and our affordable delivery fees, but also with the rewards that await them in every delivery,” remarked Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director of Lalamove Philippines.

According to Majarocon, more brands will be joining to offer lifestyle and F&B e-vouchers for Lalamove Rewards members.

For users who have yet to join the rewards program, they only need to (1) open the mobile app and click the side menu, (2) select the “Rewards”, and (3) tick off the Terms and Conditions and click the “Join now” button.

For more information about Lalamove, visit www.lalamove.com/en-ph/ or stay tuned for announcements on our Facebook page and Instagram account.