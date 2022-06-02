1st Exterra Extreme Enduro mtb race unfolds Sunday in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The inaugural Exterra Extreme Enduro mountain bike race in the rugged terrains of Liloan, north Cebu this coming Sunday, June 5 drew a massive field of 238 riders vying in various categories.

Dada Mclopz, one of the organizers of the anticipated off-road

mountain bike race said they were able to attract such a huge number of entries as local riders are very interested to test their mettle in the racecourse previously used by the XTerra International off-road triathlon held several years ago.

The bulk of riders competing in Sunday’s off-road mountain bike race is listed in the hardtail category with a total of 67 competitors. The 30-39 years old category drew 51 riders while 44 in the 20-29 years old category.

The 19-years old below category has 35 riders competing for supremacy while 27 in the 40-49 years old category. The 50-above and female categories have seven competitors each.

According to Mclopz, they are expecting elite riders to compete in their race, but he can’t reveal their names yet.

Nonetheless, it’s all systems go for the mountain bike race co-organized by Team Bipers, Titos of Liloan, and Team Shakoy MTB Enduro/Downhill.

The racecourse has three stages; Stage 1 features a 1.3-kilometer distance, Stage 2 stretches 2.08km, and Stage 3 covers 2km in Lataban Hills in the mountain barangay of Liloan.

The racecourse is approximately eight kilometers or 17 minutes from the national highway. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Exterra Extreme Enduro mountain bike roars off in Liloan on June 5

1st Jerry Guardo Extreme MTB Challenge slated on June 19

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy