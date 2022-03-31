Exterra Extreme Enduro mountain bike roars off in Liloan on June 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first Exterra Extreme Enduro mountain bike race will bring adrenaline-pumping action to Cebu as it unfolds at the Lataban Hills in Liloan town, north Cebu on June 5, 2022.

The mountain bike event is organized by Team Bipers, Titos of Liloan, and Team Shakoy MTB Enduro/Downhill.

The organizers are expecting to draw 300 riders to compete in seven different categories including hardtail, women’s, 50-years old and above, under-19, 20-29 years old, 30-39, and 40-49.

The racecourse features the rugged and technical terrain of Liloan’s mountain areas.

According to one of the organizers Dada Mclopz, the entire racecourse is divided into three stages. The first stage features a 1.3-kilometer distance while stage 2 stretches 2.08km, and stage 3 covers 2km.

“First time ni namo buhaton ang enduro race ani nga lugar. Before kaning lugara sa Liloan sikat ni siya tungod sa XTerra Triathlon, karon daghan na mga bag-o nga trails ang na discover didto, mao nang among gihimuan ug race ning lugara,” said Mclopz.

Lataban Hills, a barangay in Liloan is approximately eight kilometers or 17 minutes from the national highway.

The organizers are excited to invite Cebuano and even out-of-town riders to join their event, which is the first enduro mountain bike competition the three groups co-organized after restrictions were eased down in Cebu.

Mclopz added that their event is the perfect race to join for those who want to experience traversing the trails which were used during the XTerra International off-road triathlon that Liloan hosted several years ago.

In addition, the registration fee won’t put holes in their pockets compared to the international triathlon race that happened there.

The DITO Telecommunity-sponsored race has a registration fee of P800 for the early bird until May 15, 2022. The regular registration fee from May 15 to 20, 2022, is P1,000.

The registration fee covers the race shirt and meal on the day of the event.

Mclopz also revealed that they will provide cash prizes to the winning riders in each category, the amount of which will depend on the number of participants they will gather.

For more information about this mountain bike enduro race, check out their Facebook page Exterra Extreme Enduro. /rcg

