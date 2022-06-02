The SM Store introduces a new way to donate with SM Advantage Card

Your SM Advantage Card (SMAC) can do so much more than earn points for shopping and get discounts and freebies. If you have not decided yet on using your SMAC points, especially points that are about to expire, why not donate them to a special cause or charity?

Starting May 15 to July 31, SMAC members can help make a difference by donating their points to the Share Shoes program of The SM Store. According to Chelo Monasterio, President of The SM Store, “this is the first time we will use SMAC points for a donation drive. Our goal is to gather 3 million points to buy 10,000 pairs of shoes for World Vision and SM Foundation kids. Shoes are essential—they help protect our feet from diseases and injuries. Still, because of poverty, many Filipinos, especially children, do not have access to decent and well-fitted shoes.”

Donating SMAC points is easy. Just log in to www. smac.ph then select Transfer Points, enter [email protected] and encode the number of points you wish to donate; validate your donation by entering a one-time pin, then complete the transaction. Participating cards include SM Advantage Card, SMAC Prestige, and BDO SMAC.

Early this year, The SM Store donated 500,000 pairs of shoes to the beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Caritas Philippines nationwide, including last-mile communities.











Share Shoes is one of the corporate social responsibility programs (CSR) of The SM Store. In the 1st quarter of 2022, The SM Store distributed more than 100,000 clothes to Odette hit communities in the Visayas and Mindanao through Share Your Extras. Other CSR programs of The SM Store are Donate A Book and Share A Toy. These programs are implemented in partnership with its customers, corporate partners, SM Foundation, and other social development organizations with a shared mission of bringing joy and giving back to communities.

For more updates and ways to share, visit www.thesmstore.com and follow its social media pages @thesmstore on Facebook and Instagram.