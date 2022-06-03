IBP-Cebu City receives laptops from UNOPS for videoconference hearings

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) donated 10 laptops to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Cebu City (IBP-Cebu City) in support of its jail decongestion programs.

Lawyer and IBP Cebu City Chapter President Michelle Mendez-Palmares said the 10 donated laptops are a huge help to their aim of fast-tracking case hearings.

The 10 donated laptops were handed over to the Cebu City Jail Female Dormitory and Cebu City Jail Dormitory on Thursday, June 2, 2o22, to aid the IBP-Cebu City’s program called the Humanity Behind Bars: Integrated Jail Decongestion Programs.

“The said laptops will be used for the videoconference hearings and case monitoring of the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the PDL Management System and Cebu City Jail Digital Infrastructure Reforms component of the IBP Cebu City chapter’s Humanity Behind Bars program,” Mendez-Palmares said.

These jail decongestion programs, Palmares said, are in coordination with the Cebu City Justice Zone, the USC School of Law, the University of Cebu School of Law, and the University of the Visayas Gullas School of Law.

Palmares said these laptops are already equipped with all the operating systems and MS Teams installed by the USC IT team.

Its procurement, she said, was made possible through the grant of the UNOPS, funded by the European Union.

The USC School of Law, through Dean Jose Glenn Capanas, Atty. Mary Grace Casano, IBP Cebu City Executive Director for Legal Aid, and Bea Abella, representative of the Batch Juan of USC School of Law, facilitated the handing over of these laptops on Thursday. /rcg

