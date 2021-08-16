DOH puts procurement of 4 ‘high-end’ laptops on hold

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has put on hold its procurement of four “high end” laptops worth a total of P700,000.

DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the procurement was put on hold “pending the result of further market study.”

“The DOH has plans of procuring such laptops for the use of knowledge management and information technology,” Vega said in a press briefing.

“However, to date, the procurement transaction was put on hold pending the result of further market study and prevailing market price for these laptops,” he added.

A document from the Health Department’s Bids and Awards Committee dated August 4 indicated the request for the best and final offer for the four “high-end 2-in-1 laptop with accessories” for P700,000.

The document surfaced after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the department over deficiencies in DOH’s handling of P67.32 billion funds to fight the pandemic.

