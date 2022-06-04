Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero join beach clean-up drive in Siargao

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes and her boyfriend, basketball player Ricci Rivero went on a recent beach trip with their friends in Siargao.

Aside from enjoying the beautiful island, the couple and their friends made their vacation even more meaningful by joining hands in a beach clean-up drive there.

In the video, the 19-year-old actress can be seen picking up some plastic bottles on the shore.

“Be part of the solution not part of the pollution,” the actress pointed out on her Instagram post.

Brillantes said they collected fifteen bags full of plastic bottles, cups, bags, etc.

“15 bags of plastic waste C O L L E C T E D and ready to be recycled ♻️ that’s 15 bags of plastic bottles, cups, bags, and etc that will no longer harm marine life,” she said.

She also encouraged her followers to participate in clean-up drives,” Sana if mag visit kayo dito sa Siargao or sa any island eh mag participate din kayo sa clean-up drives.”

Brillantes and her friends celebrated Rivero’s 24th birthday on the beautiful island last May 25, 2022.

Brillantes said ‘yes’ to Rivero’s surprise proposal after his University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) game last April 9, 2022.

