Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Will another Cebuana bring home the Miss World Philippines crown?

Let’s all find out during the coronation night this Sunday, June 5.

A total of 36 lovely ladies, including Cebu’s Maria Gigante, are vying for the prestigious crown that was won by Cebu’s Tracy Maureen Perez in 2021 and the chance to represent the country in the Miss World 2022 pageant.

The 2022 Miss World Philippines coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. It will be hosted by Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, and Miss World Philippines 2014 Valerie Weigmann.

A total of five crowns – Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Miss Eco Teen Philippines – are up for grabs during the coronation night.

Perez shared in an Instagram post how excited she is to meet her successor.

“1 day left before I crown my successor, are you guys ready to meet her? ✨,” she wrote as caption to a series of IG photos that she posted on Saturday, June 4.

Early in the competition, Gigante already made her mark by becoming one of the two finalists for pageant’s the Head-to-Head Challenge, the winner of which will be announced during coronation night.

The Cebuana beauty also won Best in Creative Editorial Fashion Photo.

