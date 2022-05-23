Maria Gigante makes it to final round of Miss World Philippines’ Head-to-Head Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu City’s bet for this year’s Miss World Philippines is making her mark in the competition.

Maria Gigante understood the assignment and aced it during the preliminary round of this year’s Head-to-Head challenge held at the Savoy Hotel Manila last Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The Cebuana beauty queen was among the top 13 finalists.

On Monday morning, May 23, Miss World Philippines announced that Gigante will be moving forward to the final round as she was part of the top five finalists for the Head-to-Head Challenge.

Gigante, who had her hair tied up and was wearing a pink ensemble, spoke with conviction when she answered the Head-to-Head question she chose.

The question was: “Is it high time for the Philippines to go Federal?”

Gigante’s answer: “Historically, I believe the Philippines has independent islands always organized themselves in tribes. So, if we look at our history, which is very important because if we don’t know where we’ve been, we don’t know where we are going, the Philippines is a richly diverse country and I feel that if we were to switch to any other form of government then it should be one that extenuates our diversities. As a people, as a Bisaya woman, I know for a fact that the traits of a Bisaya woman have transcend the genetic boundaries, even transgenerational boundaries, are kinda like their traits that show through the generations and these traits are things that we should not take lightly. So, I think if we were to switch to a federal government, perhaps we would see different strengths that would complement the Filipino people. However, democracy is not all that bad. So this is something we need to have an open and modest conversation about.”

Gigante, together with the other finalists, will be moving forward to the Head-to-Head Challenge final round slated Monday at the Twin Lakes Hotel.

/bmjo

