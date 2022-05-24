Cebu’s Maria Gigante sizzles in free speech of Miss World Philippines’ Head to Head Challenge

CEBU, Philippines—Cebu’s Maria Gigante emerged as one of the two finalists of the Miss World Philippines ‘Head to Head Challenge.’

The Miss World Philippines organization announced this on their official social media pages on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The other finalist is Charyzah Esparrago or Taguig City.

Gigante sizzled in the free speech part of the challenge that tackled topics on Philippine territorial integrity, freedom of speech, and red-tagging.

The Cebuana beauty queen delivered her free speech confidently, saying “we have to look beyond the politics that exists in having ulterior motives with regards to the future of the nation.”

“We have to look at everything with a genuine concern of preservation of the integrity of our environment and we have to ask the question who is truly capable of furthering the intentions of the people, of a culture and of a place as far as natural resources are concerned and the quality of life,” she added.

The next topic was freedom of speech. Gigante explained that beauty queens also plays an important role in the freedom of speech.

“As a creative in this industry, as a student as a very outspoken individual, freedom of information is very important to me. As it should be to everyone of us, especially when it comes to for example, freedom of the press, the press are our window into reality.We have to protect the freedom of speech of every individual as well as the right of the press to deliver truth to the people, our people. Not just the people in the Philippines but to the world, to genuinely and authentically reflect our situation, so that we can work hand in hand not just as people of the Philippines, as islands who care about each other , but as nations of the world. In order to make the world a better place but also to fight for our unalienable human rights, our freedom of speech , our freedom of information, and of course the quality of life that we live. It is a collective effort. And as beauty queens it is our social responsibility to advocate that in everything that we do. Thank you,” she said.

For the third topic, Gigante made her stand on red-tagging. She also revealed that she is a student activist.

“As a beauty queen, one is reluctant to speak on the topic of red tape, right? But as a student and a student activist, I have myself experienced the consequences of red-tagging. It comes with consequences that are very dangerous and endanger not only the safety but the lives of the students all over the Philippines. If you know me, where I grew up and where I went to school, you know very well this consequences. Many students have lost their lives to suspicions and ideas that may not be very friendly to our audience right now. But they are nonetheless real and they are nonetheless urgent. So we have to be very careful with what we say, we have to be accountable with how we believe other people are associated. As citizens who listen and who have ears, we have to be responsible and to know that where we stand is not particularly affiliated with certain organizations that we may or may not see as bad but as well we have to know that there is more than meets the eye. That is the point here, thank you,” Gigante said.

The winner of the Head toHead Challenge will be announced on the coronation night, which is set on May 29.

Gigante won Binibining Cebu Charity in 2017.

Gigante, along with other 34 candidates, will vie for the Miss World Philippines 2022 title. Cebu’s Tracy Maureen Perez is the reigning queen.

