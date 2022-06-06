Consolacion cop sent to verify illegal drug activity in Brgy Casili, gunned down

By: Paul Lauro and Pegeen Maisie Sararaña - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman, who was sent to verify the presence of illegal drug activity in Barangay Casili in Consolacion town, was shot dead Sunday night, June 5.

Police Staff Sergeant Careby Clyde Alinsug of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolacion Police Station died from multiple bullet wounds on his body.

Alinsug’s companion, a certain Gibson Tibon, who is a resident of Barangay Casili, remains in critical condition.

Their gunman was identified as a certain Tatski, who is from Danao City.

Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of Mabolo Police Station, confirmed to CDN Digital that Tatski was killed in a police operation in Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

But data on their follow-up operation remains unavailable as of this writing.

Alinsug was shot dead at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in Barangay Casili, according to a report prepared by Police Major Jude Librando Cebrero, acting chief of the Consolacion Police Station.

In his report, Cebrero said that Tatski and his common-law partner, who remains unidentified were in Barangay Casili Sunday night to allegedly sell illegal drugs.

Tatski pulled his handgun and fired at Alinsug and Tibon, when he sensed the presence of the policeman in the area.

Quoting accounts from witnesses, Cebrero said, Alinsug tried to retaliate but he was already badly injured.

