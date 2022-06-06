Robredo starts relief ops for areas affected by Bulusan Volcano unrest

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday started relief operations for areas affected by the eruption of Bulusan Volcano Sunday morning.

“We are currently preparing for our relief operations in Bulusan, Sorsogon and the surrounding areas. Immediate needs identified are face masks and bottled water,” said Rorbedo on Twitter on Sunday.

“Our team will be traveling to Sorsogon ASAP. Will continue to update you of other needs,” she added.

According to Robredo, the affected areas identified for now are the municipalities of Juban and Irosin.

Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province earlier spewed ash in a phreatic eruption at 10:37 a.m. and lasted until 10:54 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Apart from the areas identified by Robredo, Phivolcs also recorded ashfall in the municipality of Casiguran.

Entry into the 4-kilometer radius of Bulusan Volcano’s permanent danger zone is also currently prohibited.

READ: Robredo’s volunteers continue relief ops for families affected by ‘Odette’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy