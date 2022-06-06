Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol is Miss World Philippines 2022

CEBU, Philippines –Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental is the new Miss World Philippines.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez of Cebu has crowned, Fourniol, her successor, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The 21-year-old stunner bested the 35 ladies on the glittering and glamorous night.

Fourniol also won Best in Evening gown, Beach Beauty award, and other special awards such as the Miss Silka award and Love Your Skin award.

Cebu’s Maria Gigantes was among the top 11 in the competition.

The Cebuana beauty queen secured a spot in the top 20 after winning the Sports challenge award. She also won the Non-fungible beauty award together with Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria and Las Pinas’ Alison Black.

Here are the other pageant’s titleholders:

– Miss Supranational Philippines – Alison Black

– Miss Eco Teen Philippines – Ashley Subijano Montenegro

– Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 -Ingrid Santamaria

– Miss Eco Philippines 2022- Beatriz Mclelland

-Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022- Justine Felizarta

-Miss World Charity 2022- Cassandra Bermeo Chan

Fourniol will vie for the Philippines’ second Miss World crown in the 71st edition of the global Miss World pageant. Megan Young is the first Filipina to win the Miss World title in 2013.

