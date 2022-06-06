Mayor Alegado: Slain cop was a hero

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “A very good man and a hero.”

This was how Mayor Joannes Alegado described Police Staff Sergeant Careby Clyde Alinsug of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolacion Police Station who was killed in the line duty, Sunday night, June 5.

Alinsug, who was sent to verify the presence of illegal drug activity in Barangay Casili in Consolacion town, died from multiple bullet wounds on his body.

READ: Consolacion cop sent to verify illegal drug activity in Brgy Casili, gunned down

In a statement which he posted on his social media on Sunday, Alegado said, Alinsug’s sudden death brings “so much grief and sadness.”

“I lost a very good man. His untimely demise brings so much grief and sadness. My snappiest salute to this man for he died while doing his work in protecting the community from criminal elements,” the Consolacion mayor wrote.

Alegado also expressed his sympathy to Alinsug’s family.

“My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Uno Quatro you are a hero. Rest in peace Sir. let justice be done,” he added.

“Mao diay dili jud ko mahimutang ganiha. Mura ko naglibog ug naglutaw. Mao na diay kay naay nahitabo. Careby you have truly shown bravery and thank you so much for your service filled with love and dedication. Now we mourn because you are gone. We will all miss you,” he added.

In a text message to CDN Digital, Alegado said, he personally knows Alinsug, who is a native of Consolacion town. He belongs to the Valle and Alinsug clans in their town.

The municipal government, Alegado said, will be extending financial aid to the family of the hero cop. / dcb

