Tuesday weather in PH: Hot, humid with chances of rain
MANILA, Philippines — Weather conditions across the country on Tuesday will be fair in general amid hot and humid temperatures and chances of rain due to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
This was according to the Monday late afternoon forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Dito sa Luzon, mainit at maalinsangang panahon ang ating mararanasan ngunit andiyan pa rin ang tiyansa ng panandaliang buhos ng ulan, na dala ng localized thunderstorms sa dakong hapon at sa gabi,” reported weather specialist Daniel Villamil.
(Here in Luzon, we will experience hot and humid weather but there is still the chance of short-term downpours, brought on by localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)
Similar conditions may also be expected in the Visayas and Mindanao regions., the state weather bureau added.
Villamil also reported that no low-pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored by Pagasa within or outside the country’s area of responsibility at this time as the recent LPA located near Visayas completely dissipated a day after it was spotted.
Villamil further disclosed that no gale warning is being raised over the country’s seaboards even if moderate to rough seas may be expected in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.
Pagasa, meanwhile, released the following temperature range in key cities/areas nationwide for Tuesday:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 20 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
KGA
