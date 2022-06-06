Mandaue to hold mass wedding as part of 53rd Charter Day celebrations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue City government will sponsor a mass wedding this July 23, 2022 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The mass wedding, which is in line with the city’s celebration of the 53rd Charter Anniversary, will accommodate 53 couples in a first come first served basis.

The mass wedding is open for Mandaue City residents only.

Interested couples, who are more than 22 years old, should secure birth certificates with receipt, certificate on no marriage (CENOMAR) from the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) which should be recently issued or must not be issued 90 days prior to application for marriage license, Certificate of Seminar or Pre-Marriage Counseling from Mandaue City Health Office/City Social Welfare Services, Residence Certificate (CEDULA).

For partners, who are18 to 20 years old, a consent to a person underage is needed and must be signed by the parents while couples, who are 20 to 21 years old, need an Advice upon Intended Marriage consent signed by the parents.

For annulled marriage, a marriage certificate with annotation and petition, decision, and finality from the court is needed.

Moreover, parents should bring one valid ID upon signing the advice or consent for verification, applicants should bring one valid ID for verification, a marriage license: 10 days posting and the 11th day is the releasing under R.A. No. 286 Article 63. Personal Appearance is a must.

Applicants can submit their requirements for verification at the Mandaue City Tourism Office located at the second floor of Landbank Building right infront of Mandaue City Hall and look for Jenneatte Herrero or Lorena Nadera.

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy