Jeepney drivers, operators asked: Defer strike this week as another oil price hike coming

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday appealed to public utility jeepney drivers and operators to postpone their strike this week as another round of fuel price increases is coming.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar assured that the government is doing its best to help them amid the skyrocketing prices of fuel.

“Nanawagan kami sa mga tsuper at mga operator ng mga jeep na huwag ituloy ang kanilang planong tigil pasada ngayon linggo,” he said in a statement.

“Ginagawa ng inyong pamahalaan ang makakaya upang tulungan ang mga tsuper at mga operator sa gitna ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis,” Andanar added.

He pointed out that the government’s distribution of fuel subsidies is ongoing and that more than 180,000 public utility vehicles have already received the aid as of June 1.

Transport groups have earlier warned of staging a protest this week through stoppage in their operation. Also earlier, oil companies announced they will implement fuel price adjustments starting Tuesday, June 7.

According to the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), most drivers affiliated with their group have been reeling from fuel price hikes in the past months, and the increase of P6.50 per liter of diesel and P2.70 per liter of gasoline may force them to stop operating to avoid further losses.

Piston’s sentiments were echoed by the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap), saying many jeepney drivers are considering other means of livelihood.

A big-time increase in the price of petroleum products is expected this week, with some companies announcing price increases on diesel between P6.30 and P6.50 per liter and on gasoline between P2.50 and P2.70 per liter.

This would be the second consecutive week that prices of diesel were increased.

