6,000 unregistered vehicles in Bohol — Caindec

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least 6, 000 vehicles that are now plying the streets of Bohol province are yet to be registered with the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said the continued use of these vehicles will be considered as illegal and it’s owners will be sanctioned when caught.

The use of unregistered vehicles, he said, is also one of the reasons why many of the vehicular accidents in the island province are not even reported to authorities.

To prove his point, Caindec shared on his Facebook page on Monday, June 6, on a photo of vehicles, mostly motorcycles, that were crowding a portion of the national highway located near the crossing of Cortes town in Bohol province.

He said the drivers were scared to proceed to the vicinity of Mangga because of the presence of a LTO-7 checkpoint in the area.

The line of vehicles reached about a kilometer long, he added.

“Pangutana balik: Ngano man?”

“Angay ba gud ka mahadlok sa checkpoint kung kumpleto imung documento, sama sa licensya ug rehistro? Ug ni subay ra ka sa sakto nga balaud? Di ba ang tubag ani, ‘dili angay mahadlok’?” he added.

Vehicle Registration

Quoting LTO-7 data, Caindec said, around 3, 000 vehicles have not been registered with their office for January to April 2022 alone.

During the period, they only received 41, 737 applications for registration as compared to the 44,803 applications which they received during the same period in 2021.

“Pasabot kapin 3,000 ang wala nagpa rehistro kumpara sa 2021,” he said.

In 2018, LTO-7 registered a total of 124,744 vehicles in the entire province of Bohol.

The number of registered vehicles dropped to only 118,826 in 2021 or 5, 918 vehicles less.

“Sa ato pa, naay duol sa 6,000 ka mga sakyanan ug motor nga wala na rehistro. GAMAY RA NI, kung ato i-apil ang mga NEW registrations sa mga motor nga mo expire kada tuig,” he said.

Driver’s Licences

On the other hand, LTO-7, Caindec said, issued 359,786 driver’s licences in 2019. This dropped to only 171,688 in 2021.

“Ako ni I-reword para sa mga SLOW: base sa TREND sa datos, 5 kada 10 nga naay license kompara sa PREVIOUS YEARS wala na ga renew. Maayo na lang kay sa 2022, ni saka na gamay ang compliance. Pasabot ani angay gyud pahugtan ang pag implementar sa balaud,” he said.

Because of these violations, at least 3,000 drivers were apprehended from 2021-2022 in Bohol province.

However, these numbers remain very low if compared with the 35, 563 apprehensions made in Cebu Island during the same period, the LTO-7 Director said.

These figures would also correct ‘misconception‘ that he is trying to ‘target’ violators in Bohol as a result of bias and personal grudge, Caindec added.

